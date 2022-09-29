Look: NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Dalvin Cook News

After missing practice with a shoulder injury on Wednesday, Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook was a full participant on Thursday.

The Vikings star is expected to take the field for Sunday morning's matchup against the New Orleans Saints in London.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Let him rest bruh, rushing him back will just make things worse," one fan wrote.

"Nothing can stop shoulder harness Dalvin let’s go king I need you this week," another added.

"He runs different when he's worried about his shoulder, Mattison is legitimately the better option on Sunday," another said.

Cook has suffered similar shoulder issues in the past. More often than not, the three-time Pro Bowler elects to play through shoulder dislocations with a protective harness. He will reportedly do the same this weekend.

Cook has 203 yards and one touchdown on 43 rushing attempts through the first three games of the 2022 season. He also has 37 yards on seven receptions.

Backup running back Alexander Mattison could get some extra carries if Cook is limited in Sunday's game.