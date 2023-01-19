Look: NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Major Firing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

This move comes after a wildly-disappointing 2022 season that saw the team go 8-9. The Bucs' offensive struggles were highlighted by the team's less-than-stellar performance in a Wild Card loss to the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend.

This is the beginning of a major overhaul for the Tampa Bay organization this offseason. As many as five offensive and two defensive assistants are expected to go in the coming weeks, per team insider Rick Stroud.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to Leftwich's firing.

"Needed to happen. I hope Byron has much success elsewhere," one fan wrote.

"Now why fire him like he was the reason Brady played like ass all season?…." another asked.

"The NFL is playing musical chairs. A lot of recycling for next season," another said.

Just last year, Leftwich was a serious candidate for head coaching jobs around the league. Now, he's on the hunt for his next NFL job.