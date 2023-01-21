Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Buccaneers Update

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

When the 2023 NFL season kicks off, it's highly unlikely Tom Brady will be wearing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Brady plans to take a few weeks to think about his NFL future. However, it doesn't seem like Tampa will be the place he plays next season - if he plays at all.

Rapoport revealed that several players on the Buccaneers believe Brady won't be back.

"I'd be surprised if he's back," one player said.

Another player commented, "He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good."

The football world took to social media to react to his decision. Some think he wants to avoid Todd Bowles.

"Lol he’s not going back to be coached by Todd Bowles," radio personality Dan Lifshatz said.

Others were just thankful for the ride.

"Welp rebuild time. It was fun 3 year ride though," said another Buccaneers fan.

At least one fan is convinced he'll play for the Raiders in 2023.

"He a raider," the fan said.

Will Brady be in the NFL next season or enjoying retirement?