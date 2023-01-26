Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Dilemma' Video

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to meet expectations during the 2022 season, finishing the year with a losing record.

Following the season, the Buccaneers moved on from offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. But that won't be the only change for the team heading into the 2023 season.

Free agent quarterback Tom Brady could decide to leave the team this offseason. As the football world awaits his decision, ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported about the "dilemma" he's facing.

Darlington reported Brady struggled to keep his focus during the season and suffered a 15-pound weight loss. And yet, Darlington left the door open for a possible return - noting at least two teams have interest in Brady.

The football world took to social media to react to Darlington's report.

"Anyone who knows anything saw that Brady has enough left in the tank to win another ring. The question is whether he’s willing to go through another season and if that’s with the Bucs. I hope he has one more crack at it. It’s a privilege to watch him every week," one fan said.

"That was a great piece. He never looked well this season, the 15 pounds really showed on him," added another.

Will Brady return for the NFL for another season?