Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Outburst Video

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

There always seems to be an incident with a tablet when Tom Brady plays the New Orleans Saints.

Brady broke a tablet during a meeting with them last season and then broke another during Sunday's contest. It came during the first half when the Buccaneers' offense was struggling.

At the time of the incident, the Bucs had scored zero points.

This was a small turning point for them since they scored 17 of their 20 points in the fourth quarter. Brady finished the contest with 190 yards through the air and a touchdown.

Fans had some fun reacting to this video following the end of the game.

The Bucs ended up beating the Saints, 20-10, to get to 2-0 on the season. Before this win, Brady had lost four games to the Saints since 2020.