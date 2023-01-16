Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Pregame Video

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shouts as he takes the field before Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

At age 45, Tom Brady is preparing to play in the 48th playoff game of his storied career. And while there are certainly some questions about his NFL future, few, if any, believe this postseason will be the last we see of TB12 on the football field.

As preparations begin for the first playoff matchup to be aired on "Monday Night Football," Brady strolled into Raymond James Stadium with the cool confidence of a seven-time Super Bowl champ:

The NFL world reacted to the pregame video of Brady on Twitter.

"Uh oh. Matrix Brady showed up tonight," said Jeremy Padawer.

"Unpopular opinion for tonight- GO BRADY!!!" a fan tweeted.

"Yeah we lost," a Cowboys fan replied.

"As a Cowboys fan... f---."

"How come when I dress like that, my mom asks me if I’m OK, if I’m listening to grunge again and she tells me to go wash my hair, while he looks all cool and majestic?" asked ESPN's Jenna Laine.

"Bucs by 50."

Who you got tonight?