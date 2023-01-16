Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Sleeper Team

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

There's a chance that Monday night could be Tom Brady's final game in Tampa Bay.

Brady is set to be a free agent after the season ends and he'll have plenty of options, including the Bucs if he wants to keep playing.

He's also been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders since Josh McDaniels is their head coach and the Tennessee Titans since they might be looking for a Ryan Tannehill replacement.

Another team entered the mix on Monday when NFL Network's Ian Rapoport linked the New York Jets to Brady.

“What about the #Jets? He’s got family in NY," Rapoport said.

The NFL community is intrigued by the Jets as a possible destination.

The Jets for Brady would make sense since they may not be sold on Zach Wilson heading into next season.

Seeing Brady play for the Patriots' arch-rival would be something else.