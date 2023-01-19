Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's 'Best Fits'

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

During this Thursday's episode of First Take, Dan Orlovsky, Damien Woody and Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo discussed Tom Brady's future in the NFL.

If Brady does return for another season, Russo and Woody believe the Raiders would present the best fit.

Orlovsky, however, thinks Brady should steer clear of the AFC. For that reason, he mentioned the Panthers as the No. 1 fit for the legendary quarterback.

It's safe to say NFL fans disagree with Orlovsky's take on this matter.

"Dan, cmon man. No way that Tom is going to Charlotte," one fan said.

"Panthers?" another fan replied. "That has to be one of the worst takes in the history of sports television."

"Carolina?!?! Get this man off the air. I generally like Dan Orlovsky but come on man lol," a third fan tweeted.

Brady is set to be a free agent this offseason. Following the Buccaneers' loss to the Cowboys on Monday night, he thanked Tampa Bay's organization for treating him so kindly for the past three years.

“I love this organization. It’s a great place to be. Thank you, everybody, for welcoming me,” Brady said. “I’m very thankful for the respect and I hope I gave the same back.”

It's unknown when Brady will announce his decision for the 2023 season.