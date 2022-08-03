Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Birthday Cake

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Buccaneers during an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette teased fans with a post on social media.

The post showed a picture of a goat's head, but he didn't offer much more information. Well, late Tuesday night, they learned what the post as well about.

It was actually a birthday cake for none other than seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. The three-time NFL MVP turned 45 years old on Wednesday and Fournette wanted to make sure he had the proper cake to mark the occasion.

Fans loved the cake.

"Not gonna lie I thought this was just a random Google image or photoshop when Lenny tweeted out, I didn’t realize HE GOT AN ACTUAL CAKE MADE," one fan said.

Fans know Brady might not eat the cake unless it's made with very healthy ingredients. "I hope that’s an avocado cake or it’s going in the trash," a fan joked.

"For the man who has everything," another fan said.

What do you think of Brady's cake?