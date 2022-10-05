Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Injury News

Tom Brady missed practice on Wednesday due to right shoulder and right finger injuries, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Brady went down with a rotator cuff injury on his throwing shoulder after taking a big hit during Sunday night's matchup against the Chiefs. He returned to the field and finished out the game.

While the 45-year-old quarterback is inactive for today's practice session, he is expected to take the field for the Buccaneers in Week 5.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this injury news for Brady.

"Heart stopped for a second there when I saw a Schefter Brady tweet," one fan wrote.

"I bet that arm is tired from flipping through them divorce papers," another said.

"Lies, today is Wednesday. The shoulder and finger are just an excuse," another added.

Brady, who has a history of playing through injuries, is expected to suit up for the Buccaneers' Week 5 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.