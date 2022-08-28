Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's New Appearance

TAMPA, FL - AUG 25: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) trots off the field during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 25, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tom Brady had a small new look during a Buccaneers media conference on Saturday night.

His face looked a bit different and it has fans wondering if he had some work done to it.

"Tom Brady was def MIA getting plastic surgery. His face is giving handsome Squidward," one fan tweeted.

Brady got his first taste of preseason action on Saturday night. He completed six passes for 44 yards before Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask came in.

The Bucs finished the preseason with an 0-3 record, but that goes out the window when the regular season starts in two weeks.

We'll have to see if Brady looks a bit different when he speaks to the media during practice this week.