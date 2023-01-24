Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Preferred Teams

Tom Brady is a free agent this offseason.

The all-time great quarterback has been vocal about keeping his options open as he potentially heads into the 24th season of his NFL career. If he doesn't retire or return to Tampa Bay, he could be on his way to a new franchise.

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly believe that Brady would consider signing with them if he returns for another season in 2023. The Buccaneers are also reportedly in the mix to pen a new contract with the 45 year old.

There are "about three teams" in contention to land Brady this offseason, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Bucs are most certainly out of it. He wants to play for a team that can contend and Bucs have no shot,"one fan wrote.

"They’d be better off with Rodgers just saying," another said.

"Biggest mistake Brady can do, is end his career as a Raider. Dolphins is the best fit," another added.

Where do you want to see Brady play in 2023?