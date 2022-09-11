Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Pregame Message

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before their game against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Year 23 begins today for Tom Brady.

It's been an eventful offseason to say the least, but Week 1 is finally here and Tom Brady is sounding as motivated as ever. In a hype video posted to his social media accounts, the seven-time Super Bowl champ shared why he decided to come out of retirement:

I can give you a long speech, but the answer is actually pretty simple. We've got a hell of a team. I'm still feeling pretty good and an arm, is a terrible thing to waste. I've been reminded for almost a decade now, you're headed for extinction. And maybe so, but not today. I'll see you in Dallas.

The NFL world reacted to the Brady clip on Sunday morning.

"MY [EXPLETIVE] QB," one fan commented in all-caps.

"If you say he's not the GOAT, you're just denying the truth," another replied.

"Tom Brady is so [expletive] electric," a user said.

"Let’s goooooooooooooooo."

"I’ve gone from literally hating this man, to wanting to play golf with him every Saturday," tweeted Taylor Hemness.

The Bucs take on the Cowboys on the Sunday night stage at 8:20 PM ET.