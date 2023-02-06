Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Racy Photo

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Just five days removed from announcing his retirement, Tom Brady is already acting up.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ shared a post to social media on Monday morning showing off his Brady Brand underwear. Something that certainly got plenty of reaction from the NFL world.

"In a stunning upset retirement Brady is worse than football Brady," commented Joe DiBiase.

"Oh shit. I didn't even think about the fact we’re all about to bear witness to Tom Brady's Hot Boy Summer," tweeted ESPN's Sarah Spain.

"I'm going back to bed," a user said.

"How do we entice Tom back to football?" asked Deadspin.

"What is bro doin."

"Man has been retired for a week and he's already 'post shirtless selfies on social media' levels of bored," replied Joon Lee.

"Please get ya family back," another tweeted.

"Sir, it's Monday morning. Calm down," said Stacey Gotsulias.

Not exactly what we had on our TB12 retirement Bingo card.