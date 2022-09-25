Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Warmup Shirt

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tom Brady was wearing a vintage warmup shirt on Sunday afternoon.

Brady wore a shirt that had a younger version of him on the back of it and a quote from him that says, "Greatness lasts forever."

Here's a look at the shirt:

Brady is getting set for a massive showdown against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Fans have had fun reacting to this photo on social media. There have been all sorts of reactions so far.

Brady is ready to go as the Bucs try and get to 3-0 overall after they beat the Cowboys and Saints in the first two weeks of the season.

The contest will be seen on Fox in a couple of hours.