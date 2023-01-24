Look: NFL World Reacts To Tony Pollard Announcement

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 08: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 hands the ball off to running back Tony Pollard #20 of the Dallas Cowboys against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 08, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

Just two days removed from suffering a broken leg, Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is reportedly on the road to recovery.

Per ESPN's Todd Archer: the 25-year-old Pro Bowler underwent surgery on the injury from the Cowboys divisional round playoff loss to San Francisco. Adding that Pollard, "should be full strength well before training camp" and is "set to be an unrestricted free agent in March."

The NFL world reacted to Tuesday's update on social media.

"Yessir speedy recovery," a fan replied.

"Tony Pollard led the Cowboys in rushing - first player other than Ezekiel Elliott to do so since 2016. Expecting franchise tag on him if no deal before the deadline," commented colleague Ed Werder.

"TP is RB1 in Dallas… even with this injury. Jerry… pay this man!!"

"Great news," another said. "Wish TP a speedy recovery."

"Man really hope he comes back at 100% no matter where that’s at. Hated seeing him go down to an injury like that," another user tweeted.

Here's to hoping Pollard is back and better than ever in 2023.