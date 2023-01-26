Look: NFL World Reacts To Travis Kelce's Announcement

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 24: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. ( Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images )

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are 3-0 against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs — including last year's AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.

This weekend, the two teams with face off in a conference championship rematch. Bengals players and fans are already talking some trash heading into this matchup, calling the Chiefs' stadium "Burrowhead."

During the most recent episode of New Heights with Travis and Jason Kelce, the Kansas City tight end addressed this nickname.

"They’re throwing a lot of bulletin board material out there," Kelce said.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this statement from Kelce.

"I agree with Kelce. Bad move by bengals players. I’m putting 10k on chiefs money line," one fan wrote.

"I want it to be a f--king drumming. No doubt about it, dominant win to shut this s--t down," another added.

"He does make a point but shouldn’t need more if you’re 0-3 vs them already," another said.

Arrowhead is one of the loudest stadiums in the league, providing a significant home-field advantage for the Chiefs. Despite a high-ankle sprain injury for Mahomes, the Chiefs are currently listed as a 1-point favorite over the visiting Bengals.