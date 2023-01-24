Look: NFL World Reacts To Trevon Diggs' Message

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 10: Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) pumps up the crowd during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants on October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Trevon Diggs had his brother's back after Eli Apple's latest tweets.

Replying to a pair of Stefon's posts, the Bengals corner trolled the star receiver by commenting "Cancun on 3" and "Someone get them couples therapy" referring to he and Josh Allen's sideline dustup.

The next day, the youngest Diggs shot back: "How you running to the internet to troll knowing you not like that. S--- weird."

The NFL world reacted to Trevon's message on social media.

"You're one to talk," a Bengals fan tweeted.

"Awwww look at little brother trying to put a cape on lol," another user laughed.

"Me when my brother in some shit that has nothing to do with me."

"The same way you're running to the couch tweeting about teams actively still in the playoffs," another replied.

"Bengals are in the AFC Championship game back to back while you got knocked out by the same team back to back. You ain't like it either man," another said.

"First day on Twitter?"

"How many yards you give up again big bro?"

"Look in the mirror boss."

You liking Eli's get-back?