Look: NFL World Reacts To Troubling George Kittle News

When the San Francisco 49ers faced off against the Chicago Bears last weekend, star tight end George Kittle wasn't on the field.

Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like he'll be back for this weekend's contest either. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that Kittle was not practicing with the team this afternoon.

While he hasn't been ruled out yet, it certainly seems like he'll miss another week of action. Fans are feeling for the star tight end.

"Bruh," one fan said simply.

Others are happy they didn't draft him.

"I was trying to get kittle in all 3 of my leagues. He just went way earlier than I wanted to take him. I was salty. Glad it worked out that way now I guess," another fan said.

"This dude is always hurt man," said a third.

Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the NFL when he's healthy. However, over the past few seasons, he's struggled to get onto the field.