Look: NFL World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa Interview News

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins talks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa is set to be interviewed early this week after what happened last Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Tagovailoa got hit hard late in the first half of last Sunday's game and looked pretty dizzy coming off the field. It looked like he wasn't going to play in the second half before he was cleared to come back in.

After that, he was diagnosed with a hip injury after the game before he suffered a concussion this past Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

That's led a lot of fans and media members to question how the Dolphins allowed Tagovailoa to go back in the game last Sunday, considering that he suffered a serious concussion just four days later.

Because of this whole situation, the NFL and the NFLPA are going to interview Tagovailoa as they continue to investigate what happened last Sunday.

We'll have to see what comes of this interview in the coming weeks.