Look: NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Major Firing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly made a decision on offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

According to PewerReport.com, the Bucs are planning to fire Leftwich after they struggled on offense throughout the season. The team even had plans to fire Leftwich during the season but Todd Bowles decides against it.

This is a big fall from grace for Leftwich as he was once looked at as one of the rising coaches in the NFL.

The NFL community is anything but surprised by this.

"If you’re gifted a 1st and 1 & you run it up the middle you don’t actually deserve to be an offensive coordinator," one tweet read.

"Bowles needs to go too. People can say what they want about the team. The O-line was a mess all year, Brady was not Brady but the game plan NEVER changed. No creativity to the offense at all. It’s going to be a busy offseason in TPA," another tweet read.

We'll have to see when the Bucs decide to make this official.