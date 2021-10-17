Look: NFL World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s First Win

Urban Meyer is no longer winless as an NFL head coach.

The Jacksonville Jaguars notched their first win of the season – and the first of the Meyer era – on Sunday morning, beating the Miami Dolphins in London.

Jacksonville and Miami were tied with a couple of minutes to play. The Jaguars stuffed the Dolphins on a fourth down attempt, getting the ball back with a chance for the win. After a couple of rough plays, the Jaguars got in position for a field goal.

Matthew Wright drilled a game winner.

The NFL world has taken to social media to react to Meyer’s first win of his professional career.

Urban Meyer’s first win as an NFL head coach comes in London against Miami. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2021

#Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has his first NFL win. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2021

After an 0-5 start, Urban Meyer gets his first win as an NFL coach as the Jacksonville Jaguars defeat the Miami Dolphins, 23-20, on a last-second field goal in London. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) October 17, 2021

Urban Meyer celebrating his first win in London tonight pic.twitter.com/cYWQErkC3C — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 17, 2021

Urban Meyer is now the winningest coach in NFL history on games played outside of the United Staes (100% win percentage). — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 17, 2021

Urban Meyer as the plane is leaving Londonpic.twitter.com/PdnCvTPzFo — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) October 17, 2021

Hey, it’s just one win, but the first one is always a big one. The Jaguars improved to 1-5 on the season with Sunday morning’s win. The Dolphins, meanwhile, dropped to 1-5 on the year.

Jacksonville will look to notch their second win of the season in two weeks. The Jaguars are scheduled to play the Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T.