Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Dan Marino Video
An old video from Dan Marino's playing career popped up on Wednesday.
Marino, who's one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, had a history of doing some crazy things on the football field when he played.
In this video, he can be seen throwing a football at least 30 yards down the field from behind his back. It had pinpoint accuracy, too.
Check it out here:
Naturally, NFL fans had some fun reacting to this video.
"This is actually sick," one tweet read.
"Damm I miss these days Danny was so great," another tweet read.
Even though Marino never won a Super Bowl, he was still one of the all-time greats. He finished his career completing 59.4% of his passes for 61,361 yards, 420 touchdowns, and 252 interceptions.
Not too shabby!