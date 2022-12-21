Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Dan Marino Video

FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 26: Former quarterback Dan Marino of the Miami Dolphins looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

An old video from Dan Marino's playing career popped up on Wednesday.

Marino, who's one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, had a history of doing some crazy things on the football field when he played.

In this video, he can be seen throwing a football at least 30 yards down the field from behind his back. It had pinpoint accuracy, too.

Check it out here:

Naturally, NFL fans had some fun reacting to this video.

"This is actually sick," one tweet read.

"Damm I miss these days Danny was so great," another tweet read.

Even though Marino never won a Super Bowl, he was still one of the all-time greats. He finished his career completing 59.4% of his passes for 61,361 yards, 420 touchdowns, and 252 interceptions.

Not too shabby!