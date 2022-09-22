Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Kevin Stefanski Video

FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 14: Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was mic'd up for Sunday's historic loss to the New York Jets. And based on what we've heard, he probably regrets putting that mic on.

With two minutes remaining in the game, Stefanski saw star running back Nick Chubb get into the endzone for a touchdown rather than take a knee to let the Browns run out the clock. Stefanski could be heard saying that it's "a great feeling" to run the ball and score like that. He also expressed confidence that his team would ice the game since the Jets would have so little time to score two touchdowns.

The rest is history. The Jets scored a quick touchdown on the ensuing drive, secured the onsides kick and scored the game-winner with less than 30 seconds remaining. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw an interception to ice the game.

NFL fans loved seeing Stefanski cut down to size after expressing so much arrogance. They're all calling it great, while some suspect that Stefanski is probably going to get fired by year's end:

The Cleveland Browns became the first team in over 20 years to lose a game after leading by 13 points in the final two minutes of a game. The last team to do so was... the Cleveland Browns in 2001.

A loss as deflating as that has the potential to sink an entire season. But the Browns won't get much time to dwell on it as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers in just a few hours.

Losing tonight would be a big sign that things are not well in the Cleveland locker room.

Was that the most embarrassing moment for a coach this year?