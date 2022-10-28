Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Video Of Dolphins Cheerleader

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: Miami Dolphins cheerleaders during the NFL Football match between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills on September 19th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Last weekend, the Miami Dolphins improved to 4-3 on the season with a stout defensive effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tua Tagovailoa and company jumped out to an early lead before the Steelers battled back to make it a 16-10 game at the half. The second half yielded very little action from either side as the Dolphins cruised to a six-point win.

Following the game, a celebration post from one Dolphins cheerleader started making the rounds on social media. Jared, a cheerleader for the team, has been producing viral content for much of the season.

A video she posted this week started making headlines. "Danced the night away," she said in the post.

Fans flocked to social media to react to the video.

"Quality better than my eyesight," one fan joked.

"We sure did," said another Dolphins cheerleader.

Jared started off the season with just over 5,000 followers on Instagram, but has ballooned to over 42,000 just a few weeks later.