Look: NFL World Reacts To Von Miller's Announcement

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 16: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Von Miller wants the Buffalo Bills to run it back next season.

Miller, who had to miss the final two months of the season with a knee injury, wants the team to mostly be the same heading into 2023. He also wants the coaching staff to return and for the fans to be as loud as ever.

"If I'm putting my GM hat on, I want to line it back up next year. Same team. Same coaching staff. Same fans," Miller said.

The Bills are one of 12 teams that have yet to win a Super Bowl. They keep getting close, but they haven't been able to get back to the big game since 1993.

Miller will be hoping that he can be healthy for the entirety of next season as the Bills badly missed him in Sunday's loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. They couldn't get any pressure on Joe Burrow and that allowed him to pick apart the Bills' secondary.

His statement garnered some negative reactions from Bills Mafia.

Considering that the Bills came up short again, there will likely be at least a few changes to this team during the offseason.