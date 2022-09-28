Look: NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Tua Tagovailoa News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Eric Espada/Getty Images

Over the weekend Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a brutal hit that saw him woozy on his return to the huddle.

He left the game briefly before returning, which led the NFLPA to call for an investigation into whether or not protocol was followed after the head injury. On Wednesday afternoon, NFL executive Jeff Miller said that every indication shows that concussion protocol was followed.

That led to plenty of reaction on social media.

At least one person doesn't think it should have mattered that protocol was followed and Tua should not have been allowed to return.

"Sometimes it doesn’t matter if you passed protocol - or shouldn’t matter," Brent Martineau said.

"So there’s hired neurologist to determine this in real time BUT the situation is Being reviewed," one fan questioned.

"I still don’t see how all these fans hoping for Miami to get picks taken away get what they want. A third party doctor has to clear him, not the Dolphins doctor or anyone associated with the team. So if every step of the protocol was taken it has nothing to do with the Dolphins," said another fan.

What do you think of Tua coming back into the game?