Look: NFL World Reacts To Week 18 Saturday Games

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 14: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Part of the Week 18 schedule was released following the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

The first two games that are set to take place will be on Saturday. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 p.m. ET, while the AFC South will be decided at 8:15 p.m. ET when the Tennessee Titans play the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This led to NFL fans speculating which game will be flexed to Sunday night since ESPN claimed the AFC South title game.

"Unfortunately, it’s looking like the rumors might be true about GB playing SNF, which would hurt Seattle’s chances if they win before GB kicks off since Lions would know they are eliminated. Will know for sure tomorrow night," another tweet read.

The rest of the Week 18 schedule will be revealed during or directly after Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.