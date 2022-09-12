Look: NFL World Reacts To Wild Fan Fight Video

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: A general view of the field before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on October 04, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Some Las Vegas Raiders fans didn't see eye-to-eye on Sunday afternoon.

That led to them getting into a fight at the game in Los Angeles. There were a good bit of lefts and rights thrown out by the fans on each other.

These fans were definitely not happy with the result of the game as the Chargers took down the Raiders, 24-19.

Fans had all sorts of different reactions to this ridiculous video.

Even though it stinks when a fan's team loses, it's usually never worth it to get into a fight with other fans.

The Raiders will look to get their first win of the 2022 season next Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.