Look: NFL World Reacts To Zac Taylor's Announcement

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Heading into the AFC Championship, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is still searching for ways to motivate his team.

Telling The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. that you're always looking for any bit of motivation you can find 20 weeks into the season.

Admitting, "I'll search every inch of the Internet to get it."

The NFL world reacted to Taylor's comments on Monday.

"Winning a Super Bowl isn't motivation?? You have to search the depths of the internet to decide if you're motivated enough to play??? Football. Is. Dumb. These coaches out here just saying the dumbest stuff and people eat it up," a soccer fan laughed.

"All those Chiefs fans with 7 followers that talk mad trash are shaking in their boots right now knowing they created Bengals bulletin board material," a user replied.

"Zac Taylor is a True Poster," tweeted Chris Vannini.

"Me after I forget to save a great meme," commented Kyle Madson.

"Same," said Ian Rapoport.

Better start deleting those tweets guys.