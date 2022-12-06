Look: NFL World Shocked By General Manager Firing

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 07: A general view of the opening kickoff between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans during their game at LP Field on September 7, 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

After seven seasons as the general manager of the Tennessee Titans, Jon Robinson has reportedly been let go by the team.

The news comes via NFL Media's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport:

The NFL world was shocked by Robinson's firing after six consecutive winning seasons and playoff berths in four of the last five years; including another AFC South-leading team in 2022.

"Who saw this coming?" a Texans fan account asked.

"Two days after A.J. Brown puts up two TDs vs. his former team," noted Josh Tolentino.

"Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown got this man fired," a user laughed.

"Excuse me, what?" commented The Ringer's Lindsay Jones.

"For...trading A.J. Brown?" replied Brett Kollmann.

"Doing this right after getting torched by AJ Brown is kind of funny."

"Wow. Didn’t expect to see this today."

"Are you f---ing kidding?"

"Did he do something? Why fire a GM midseason when you have a winning record and have made the playoffs the last 3 seasons?" asked James D. Grambo.

Rare that you see a general manager shown the door midseason. Hard to imagine there's not something more at play here.