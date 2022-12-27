Look: NFL World Shocked By JJ Watt's Announcement

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 24: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts after recording a sack in the second quarter against the Houston Texans in the game at State Farm Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

JJ Watt has all but confirmed that his career is about to come to an end.

Watt, who's one of the best pass rushers of this generation, tweeted a couple of pictures of his son at his first NFL game while also saying that Sunday was the final home game of his playing career.

"Koa’s first-ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure," Watt tweeted.

That definitely sounds like someone who is intent on retiring following the season.

NFL fans are sad but also grateful that they've gotten to watch Watt tear it up over the last 12 seasons.

"Heck of a career. Will walk directly into the HoF in five years," Geoff Schwartz tweeted.

"Rarely seen a player single-handedly take over games the way Watt did a couple of times against the Colts. Absolute stud. Best of luck to him and his family," Stephen Holder tweeted.

Watt still has two games to play before his career comes to a close. He's been very productive this season as he's compiled 33 total tackles and 9.5 sacks in 14 games.

There's no doubt he'll be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame when Canton comes calling in five years.

Congrats on one heck of a career, JJ!