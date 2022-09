DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 08: Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy of the Kansas City Chiefs has a word with Patrick Mahomes #15 during a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on January 8, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy weren't seeing eye-to-eye on how the team's offense closed out the half.

With some time left on the clock before the half, Kansas City's OC decided to just run the clock out, something that Mahomes had questions about as the team headed for the locker room.

The NFL world was shocked by what they saw on social media.

KC leads the Colts 14-10 with two quarters to go.