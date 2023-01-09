Look: NFL World Shocked By Patrick Mahomes Playoff Fact

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 12: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has played the role of the young gun for a while now. But the NFL playoffs this year are going to establish him as the conference's elder statesman.

At 27 years of age, Mahomes is going to be the oldest quarterback in the AFC playoffs this year. No other quarterback in the conference is older than 26.

The six teams doing battle this weekend are the Bills, Bengals, Jaguars, Ravens, Chargers and Dolphins. All of those teams have quarterbacks drafted in the year 2018 or later.

Mahomes was drafted in 2017 but didn't get the starting job until the following year. His teams have made the AFC Championship Game in each of his four years as a starter though and reached the Super Bowl twice.

For the wider NFL world though, this fact is still a shocker:

Patrick Mahomes is on pace to win his second NFL MVP award this season too. He finished the season with over 5,000 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and a 77.6 QBR - all of which led the NFL in 2022.

More importantly, he led the Chiefs to the best record in the AFC and a coveted first-round bye.

Mahomes is now at the point where he's the one who can educate the younger players instead of the other way around.

Will Mahomes lead the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game again?