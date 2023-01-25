Look: NFL World Shocked By Tom Brady Team Suggestion

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady has been rumored to return to his childhood home (the 49ers) and his NFL home (the Patriots). But what about his college home?

During Tuesday's "PFT Live," Mike Florio and Chris Simms floated the idea that Tom Brady could look at a return to Michigan with the Detroit Lions.

Wouldn't that be something? Tom Brady, back in Michigan. Tom Brady, with a Lions team that finished 2022 strong. A Lions team with an impressive nucleus of talented players. ... Beyond football... He'd sell every ticket to every game at Ford Field. The Lions also would end up with multiple prime-time games. ... Maybe that's the way to finally break the Curse of Bobby Layne, who was only 31 when the Lions traded him but looked 46. Maybe it would be fitting to bring in a quarterback who will be 46 but looks closer to 31.

The NFL world was shocked by the suggestion on Twitter.

"Are we sure he's actually better than Goff atp?" a user asked.

"This is some stupid s---," another replied.

"PASS. I'll keep Goff, thanks," said Kennedy Broadwell.

"No one wants this."

"You want to prove you're the best to ever lace up a pair of football cleats? Go win a Super Bowl in Detroit!" a fan tweeted.

"If Tom Brady wants to return to Michigan, cool. I'm sure there's a spot on Jim Harbaugh's staff," another commented.

Could you see the GOAT in Honolulu Blue?