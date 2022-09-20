Look: NFL World Stunned By The Kirk Cousins News

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 03: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings looks up at the scoreboard in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 3, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

There were some interesting survey results that came out on Monday night.

This survey dove into the NFL's most-liked players heading into the 2022 season and Kirk Cousins was fairly high on it.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback finished in sixth for this survey, just behind Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and Patrick Mahomes.

Fans are pretty confused as to how Cousins finished that high.

Maybe this survey was sent to everyone outside of Minnesota so that the results wouldn't be skewed in the other direction.

In any case, Cousins appears to be more well-liked than some thought he was.