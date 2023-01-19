Look: NFL World Troubled By Tony Dungy's Comment

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Tony Dungy looks on prior to a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy is one of the most publicly anti-gay figures in the sports world. And on Wednesday, he furthered that reputation with a concerning message on social media.

The NFL broadcaster pushed a false narrative to oppose the recent push for a pro-LGBTQ bill.

"That’s nothing. Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for the students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student’s needs," Dungy wrote on Twitter.

Not only is this tweet problematic, it's also unequivocally false. The NFL world took to Twitter to blast Dungy for this message.

"I’m so embarrassed for you," one fan wrote.

"You straight up look like a demon dude," another said.

"That's been so thoroughly debunked that you look even more pathetic than usual, you terrible, terrible bigot," another added.

"Dude’s not JUST bad at being an announcer? Shocker!" another wrote.

Dungy has a long chronicled history of anti-gay rhetoric on his resume. You can add this tweet to the growing list. A recent piece from John Casey of The Advocate highlights Dungy's history of homophobic remarks.

This has been a rough week for Dungy. This past weekend, the NFL world crushed him for his lackluster performance as play-by-play man for NBC during the Wild Card matchup between Jacksonville and Los Angeles.