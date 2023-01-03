Look: NFL World Wants ESPN Analyst Fired On Tuesday

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 29: Football Player Bart Scott attends the 2014 Super Bowl Kickoff Players Party at Pranna Restaurant on January 29, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

Some sports talk show hosts just can't help themselves when it comes to serious matters.

On Tuesday morning, Bart Scott, who makes regular appearances on ESPN's First Take, spoke about the Damar Hamlin situation and he made it sounds like it was tee Higgins' fault for why Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.

He thinks that Higgins lowered his helmet into Hamlin's chest which caused everything else after to happen.

This wasn't met with a lot of enthusiasm from the NFL community.

At the end of the day, this play was a freak accident and nothing more.

Hamlin is currently in critical but stable condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

We'll have to see if Scott walks back some of these comments later in the day or later this week.