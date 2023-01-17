Look: NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired On Tuesday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

It wasn't a good night for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

They got blown out by the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 after they were down by as many as 24 in the second half. They couldn't do anything on either side of the ball as their struggles from the regular season carried over in a big way.

That's led to part of the NFL community wanting head coach Todd Bowles to be fired just one year after he took the job. Bowles was hired as head coach coming into this season after Bruce Arians stepped down last season.

"Make no mistake, the Bucs SHOULD fire Todd Bowles but won’t. Rather than ripping off the band-aid, the team is gonna wait for another year to go down the drain before doing what everyone knows is the right decision. Bowles, welcome to the hot seat," another tweet read.

"Might be a bit of a hot take but I would fire Todd Bowles after this game. He wasn’t a good HC for the Jets. Now he’s taken this team and drove them into the ground. Great DC, bad HC," another tweet read.

While it's unlikely that Bowles gets fired, crazier things have happened.