Look: NFL World Worried For Tua Tagovailoa On Sunday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa didn't look right as he was coming off the field after a play on Sunday afternoon.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback took a hard hit and got up a little woozy. He looked like he didn't know where he was before he left for the locker room.

Here's a replay:

NFL fans are hoping that Tagovailoa is okay since there's a concern that he might have a concussion.

Tagovailoa was having a great game before his head hit the turf pretty hard. He was completing 80% of his passes for 76 yards and one touchdown.

The Dolphins and Bills are currently tied at 14 at halftime as it's looking like the last team that has the ball will probably win this game.

We'll have to see if Tagovailoa gets cleared to return once the second half gets underway.

This contest is currently being regionally televised by CBS.