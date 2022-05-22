Look: NHL Fans Furious With Penalty Call Sunday Afternoon

NEWARK, NJ - DECEMBER 11: Pucks lie on the ice during warmups prior to the game between the Florida Panthers and the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on December 11, 2009 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Battle of Florida has started to get a bit heated.

The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning are playing in a pivotal Game 3 on Sunday afternoon that's already come with some controversy.

During the first period, Lightning forward Brandon Hagel dangerously hit Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen into the boards and was originally assessed a major penalty.

However, the refs then reviewed the play and reduced the penalty to a two-minute minor. If the officials had stuck to the original call, Hagel would've gotten a five-minute major and would've been thrown out of the game.

Here's a view of the hit:

Fans aren't happy with the NHL's officiating yet again as this continues to happen each season.

Knowing the NHL, Hagel will likely only get a slap on the wrist (a fine) after the game is over.

The Department of Player Safety has refused to take these kinds of hits out of the game, which is why players still make them.

You can watch the rest of this contest on TNT.