Look: NHL Legend Jaromir Jagr In Terrifying Car Accident

CALGARY, AB - DECEMBER 31: Jaromir Jagr #68 of the Calgary Flames at warm up in an NHL game on December 31, 2017 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images) Gerry Thomas/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, a former NHL legend admitted that he was at fault in a car accident that could have cost him his life.

Longtime NHL star Jarmoir Jagr said he was involved in a car accident with a tram. Jagr admitted to driving at a high rate of speed when his car collided with the train.

He shared a photo of his car, which showed extensive damage to the driver's side of the vehicle.

Here's more about the accident and Jagr's comments, via the New York Post:

The 50-year-old Jagr wrote that he “climbed out” of his car uninjured after the crash, and said “nothing happened to the passengers on the tram.” J agr went on to take blame for the crash. “It was my fault,” he wrote. “On Plzeňská, I tried to cross from one direction to another. I checked the other side and drove into it at the right time. But there was a lot of traffic and I didn’t have time to react to the tram, which was going at high speed in the same direction as me.”

A Czech news site reported Jagr slightly injured one of his hands and was later seen limping.

He allegedly refused to go to the hospital and tests for alcohol were negative.

The good news is that no one was seriously hurt.