Look: NHL Official Injured In Bizarre Accident

Game 3 between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes turned ugly in the second period when an off-ice official was injured in a bizarre accident.

After the Bruins took a 3-1 lead, Boston fans were letting their team hear their appreciation. In the hockey world, that also means banging on the plexiglass that lines the ice and the penalty boxes.

Unfortunately, the fans were showing their appreciation a little too much. During their celebration, part of the plexiglass covering the penalty box broke free and fell on Boston's timeout coordinator Joe Foley.

Foley was knocked to the ground and trainers from both teams rushed to his aid.

Here's what happened.

"Our thoughts are with the NHL off-ice official who was injured," Boston wrote on its Twitter account. "We are sending him our best wishes."

Thankfully Foley was conscious and alert when he left the ice after the accident. Following the game, Bruins star David Pastrnak said Foley was doing well.

"We heard he's doing all right and he's going to be fine," the Boston forward said.

As for the actual game, Boston found its first win of the series with a 4-2 win to cut Carolina's lead to 2-1.