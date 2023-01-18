Look: NHL Player Makes Controversial Pride Night Decision

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 03: Tonight's game is the Philadelphia Flyers Pride Night against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Wells Fargo Center on May 3, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images) Len Redkoles/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov made a decision that had the sports world talking.

He did not take part in the pregame skate because he refused to wear the team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night warmup jersey. The Flyers wore Pride-themed jerseys and used sticks wrapped in rainbow tape which are being auctioned off by Flyers Charities.

The Russian national cited his religious beliefs as the reason for not taking part. Following the team's 5-2 home win over the Anaheim Ducks, Provorov said it was his choice "to stay true to myself and my religion."

However, he went on to suggest he respects others beliefs. "I respect everyone. I respect everybody's choices," he said.

Head coach John Tortorella stood by his player and the decision to play him afterward.

"With Provy, he's being true to himself and to his religion," the first-year Flyers coach said. "This has to do with his belief and his religion. It's one thing I respect about Provy: He's always true to himself. That's where we're at with that."

This likely isn't the last we've heard of this story.