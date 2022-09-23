Look: Nia Long Gives First Public Comments Since Ime Udoka News

BOSTON, MA - MAY 23: Actress, Nia Long attends Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 23, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images) Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Nia Long has offered her first public comments since Thursday's news about her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka.

The Hollywood actress reportedly found out about Udoka's affair within the last few days, despite the Celtics organization knowing about it for months now.

"The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me. I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children," Long said through her representative Shannon Barr, per TMZ.

Long moved to Boston with her and Udoka's 10-year-old son just two weeks ago, per TMZ Sports. At the time of the move, Udoka reportedly already knew the affair was about to go public.

On Thursday, the Celtics suspended Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season for "violations of team policies." He reportedly had a consensual relationship with a female member of the Boston staff.

More recent reports suggest Udoka made "unwanted comments" toward the female staff member.

The Celtics organization reportedly knew about the affair as early as July, just after Udoka led the team to an NBA Finals appearance.