Look: Nia Long's Reaction To Game 7 Win Goes Viral

BOSTON, MA - MAY 23: Actress, Nia Long attends Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 23, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images) Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Nia Long was fired up after watching the Boston Celtics hold on to their lead at the end of Game 7 on Sunday night.

They survived a serious push from the Miami Heat and were able to secure their berth in the NBA Finals with a 100-96 win.

Long posted a video on her Twitter of her jumping and cheering when the final buzzer sounded.

She's the wife of Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who's in his first year with the team.

He took over for Brad Stevens after he transitioned into a front-office role after last season. Udoka has now brought the Celtics to within four wins of a world championship.

Boston will be taking on Golden State, who's been to the finals in six of the last eight years. The series will get started on Jun. 2 with the first two games in California.

Long's reaction will be even better if the Celtics are able to win this series.