Look: Nick Bosa Has 4-Word Message For The Cowboys

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a sack against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers advanced to their second straight NFC Championship game on Sunday night.

They played the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs for the second season in a row and beat them 19-12. It was a low-scoring affair but the 49ers were able to make enough plays in the fourth quarter to grind out the win.

After the victory, star pass rusher Nick Bosa took a shot at the Cowboys via an Instagram post.

"America's team strikes again," Bosa said in the caption.

This is a shot at the Cowboys who haven't had a lot of playoff success over the last 20 years. They are a team that hasn't reached a Super Bowl or an NFC Championship game since 1995.

They'll now get to watch Bosa & Company play for a spot in this year's Super Bowl next Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kickoff for that contest will be at 3 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by FOX.