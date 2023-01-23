Look: Nick Bosa Has 4-Word Message For The Cowboys
The San Francisco 49ers advanced to their second straight NFC Championship game on Sunday night.
They played the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs for the second season in a row and beat them 19-12. It was a low-scoring affair but the 49ers were able to make enough plays in the fourth quarter to grind out the win.
After the victory, star pass rusher Nick Bosa took a shot at the Cowboys via an Instagram post.
"America's team strikes again," Bosa said in the caption.
This is a shot at the Cowboys who haven't had a lot of playoff success over the last 20 years. They are a team that hasn't reached a Super Bowl or an NFC Championship game since 1995.
They'll now get to watch Bosa & Company play for a spot in this year's Super Bowl next Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Kickoff for that contest will be at 3 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by FOX.