Look: Nick Bosa's Message For Kyle Shanahan Is Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a sack against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Pass rusher Nick Bosa has quietly been putting together an All-Pro season for the San Francisco 49ers this year. But he may have put the cherry on top with his performance yesterday - and he wants his coach to know about it.

Bosa recorded a season-high 3.0 sacks in yesterday's big win over the Miami Dolphins. With those three sacks, he rises to 14.5 sacks on the year - one shy of his career-high high and currently leading the league in the category.

Speaking to the media after the game, Bosa had a message for his head coach, Kyle Shanahan. Bosa addressed a recent statement from Shanahan admonishing the defensive line for not getting after the passer more. His response to Shanahan: Don't do it anymore.

"We kind of talked in our (players) meeting). We don't like being called out like that... I'm glad we were able to make an impact... So I said (to Shanahan) 'Don't talk s-t about me anymore.' Or talk more s-t about me, because (it worked)," Bosa said.

Nick Bosa is making a serious case for Defensive Player of the Year right now. His production through just 11 games this season already surpasses his 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign.

Bosa has 14.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and a career-high 34 QB hits so far. Suffice it to say, his name will be brought up come award time.

Is this the best season for a 49ers pass rusher ever?