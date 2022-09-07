Look: Nick Chubb Has Brutally Honest Admission On Baker Mayfield

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Drue Tranquill #49 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Baker Mayfield will face off against his former Cleveland Browns teammates in his first game with the Carolina Panthers.

One of these former teammates is star running back Nick Chubb.

When asked what he expects of Mayfield in Sunday's season-opening matchup, Chubb gave a blunt response.

“We all know Baker, so I don’t know what to expect," he said.

Chubb is of course referencing Mayfield's inconsistency as an NFL quarterback. Some games he can play out of his mind — others he can be a turnover machine.

Mayfield's departure from Cleveland was far from a clean break. Just days before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade deal, the former No. 1 overall pick requested a trade away from the organization.

Earlier this preseason, Mayfield reportedly said "I’m gonna f--k them up” in reference to his former team — giving Chubb and the Browns some bulletin board material. He later denied ever saying those words.

Mayfield will welcome his former squad to Bank of America Stadium for an exciting Week 1 matchup this Sunday.