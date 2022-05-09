Look: Nick Chubb's Insane Offseason Lift Is Going Viral

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Drue Tranquill #49 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

You only need to watch a few seconds of Nick Chubb tape to know he lives in the weight room.

A Monday video served as further confirmation, when the Browns running back squatted 675-pounds during an offseason workout.

It didn't take long for the clip to get reaction from NFL fans on social media.

"Chubb is my vote for the rushing title next season," one user commented.

"This is absolutely not necessary," replied a Chiefs fan site.

"Good god," tweeted another.

"My RB," said a member of the Dawg Pound.

"I would have disintegrated."

"That ok I guess lowkey easy," joked a Cowboys fan.

"Off season workout videos = Nick Chubb RB1 again confirmed," tweeted Troy King.

"Thicccc Chubb," commented Jeff Greenwood.

"Y’all favorite RB could never do this," another Browns fan commented.

Chubb will look to rush for his fourth-straight 1,000-yard season come fall.